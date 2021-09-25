NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.58, but opened at $151.99. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $149.06, with a volume of 260,557 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in NIKE by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

