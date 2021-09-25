NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $164.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIKE’s shares rallied in the past three months on blowout fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results and an upbeat view for fiscal 2022 and beyond, the stock may be affected by the ongoing supply chain headwinds in the near term. NIKE has been facing increased uncertainty from manufacturing disruptions in Vietnam due to a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, along with industry-wide supply-chain disruptions. Continued impacts from the adverse market dynamics in Greater China and higher SG&A expense also remain headwinds. However, strong customer connections through compelling brand experiences across NIKE Jordan and Converse, product innovation and expanding digital advantage have been key drivers. The return of sports activity, reopening of stores, wholesale business strength and digital growth have been aiding results.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.78.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

