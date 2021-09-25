Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $66.45 Average PT from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NIO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 23,755,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,326,719. NIO has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Natixis grew its holdings in NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,756,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

