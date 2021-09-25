Northland Power’s (NPI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$37.25 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

