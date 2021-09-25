Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

NWBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,834. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

