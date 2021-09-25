NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 296,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

