O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on OI shares. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

