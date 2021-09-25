O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 341.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

