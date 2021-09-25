O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $7,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

