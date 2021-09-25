Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Olin stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 877,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

