OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

OMVKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

OMVKY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

