OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

ONEW opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

