Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $143,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OTRK stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $99.89.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
