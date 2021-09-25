Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $143,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

