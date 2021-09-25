Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

