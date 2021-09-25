Oppenheimer Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.17.

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.86. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

