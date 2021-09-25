Opus (OPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $157,277.73 and $61.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 51% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00043001 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

