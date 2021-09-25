OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

