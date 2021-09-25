Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) versus SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Financial Comparison

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.90 -$2.76 million N/A N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SMARTONE TELECO/S beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

