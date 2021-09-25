ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

