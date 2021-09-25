Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $137,958.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00071555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00108161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00145709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,644.30 or 1.00510012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.41 or 0.06862020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.27 or 0.00778416 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

