Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $787,146.01 and approximately $62,765.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00108951 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

