Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 120,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,258. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.