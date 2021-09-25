Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.63. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $894.98 million and a PE ratio of -36.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $30,534,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 163.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,142 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 369.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

