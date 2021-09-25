Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $2,244,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

