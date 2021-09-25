OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.