Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.97.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

