Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

NYSE:OVV opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

