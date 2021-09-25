Ovintiv’s (OVV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.