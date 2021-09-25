Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.87. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -8.32.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.