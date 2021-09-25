PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

