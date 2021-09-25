PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

NYSE PD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,703. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.