Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Hanger were worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanger by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,719,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hanger by 77.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 117,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 13.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

HNGR stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $857.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.56. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.