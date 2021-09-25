Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

MNR stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

