Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 235 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

