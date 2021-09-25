Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

BSRR stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

