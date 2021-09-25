Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $661.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

