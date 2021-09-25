Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,435 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.54 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

