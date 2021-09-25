Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

IBM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

