Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

