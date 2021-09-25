Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $272.36 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.19 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

