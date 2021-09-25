Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,950 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Shares of WM opened at $154.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

