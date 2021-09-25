Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00007700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

