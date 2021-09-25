Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $184,181.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.