Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,035,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,005,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $264.30 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.