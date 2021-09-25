Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $407.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,065. The company has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.