Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.