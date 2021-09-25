Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.