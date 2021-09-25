Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.00. 239,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,466. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average is $453.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.