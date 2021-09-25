Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,104,000 after purchasing an additional 872,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,982. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

