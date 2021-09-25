Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71,329% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

